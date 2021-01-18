Man dies after being hit by bull at illegal jallikkatu event

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 42-year-old man died after being knocked down by a bull during an illegal jallikkatu event in Illupur. The jallikattu was held without permission near an Amman temple on the occasion of Pongal. The deceased, Ponnusamy, was a local and had come to witness the event.

During such events, commonly held in villages during Pongal, villagers gather near the temple with bulls and let the animals loose amid the crowd. Ponnusamy, who stood on the sidelines, was grievously injured in the head when he fell after being hit by the bull.