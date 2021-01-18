STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi to be first national leader to campaign in Tamil Nadu ahead of assembly polls

Party leaders expressed the hope that the three-day tour of Rahul Gandhi would be a morale booster not only for Congress cadres but also cadres of its alliance partners.

Published: 18th January 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first national leader to embark on a campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state. It is learnt that he will commence the three-day tour on Saturday (January 23).

Though the Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK are carrying out intensive campaigns across the state for the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress will be the first national party to start the campaign. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will be attending a series of programmes including a roadshow passing through at least 200 km in the state.

As per the tentative schedule, Rahul Gandhi will reach Coimbatore on Saturday morning and give an audience to small, medium and micro-entrepreneurs at a private marriage hall there. On the same day, he will meet representatives of various trade unions at Tiruppur in the evening after which a reception will be given by the employees. He will stay at Tiruppur on Saturday.

On Sunday (January 24) morning, he will garland the Tiruppur Kumaran statue at Chennimalai after attending a reception function at Perundurai. Later, he will garland the statue of Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai. Next, he will meet weavers at Odanilai and reach Dharapuram on Sunday evening, where he will attend a public meeting at 5 pm. For this, a stage has been established near Dharapuram bus stand over four acres of land and the party has planned to place 12,000 chairs for cadres and the general public. He will stay at Dharapuram on Sunday night.

On Monday (January 25) he will go to Karur and attend a consultative meeting with farmers. After that, he will reach Madurai via Aravakurichi, Pallappatti and Vedachandur and board a flight to New Delhi. On the way, he will meet the general public and receive cadres at various points.

The party has planned the roadshow similar to that of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi when he visited the state as Prime Minister. The second rung leaders expressed the hope that the tour programme of Rahul Gandhi would be a morale booster not only for Congress cadres but also cadres of its alliance partners.

However, there is no clarity about inviting leaders from the party's allies for Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Tamil Nadu TN assembly elections
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)
UP health worker dies day after receiving COVID vaccine shot, officials say due to cardiac arrest
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp