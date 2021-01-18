Rahul Gandhi to be first national leader to campaign in Tamil Nadu ahead of assembly polls

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first national leader to embark on a campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state. It is learnt that he will commence the three-day tour on Saturday (January 23).

Though the Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK are carrying out intensive campaigns across the state for the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress will be the first national party to start the campaign. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will be attending a series of programmes including a roadshow passing through at least 200 km in the state.

As per the tentative schedule, Rahul Gandhi will reach Coimbatore on Saturday morning and give an audience to small, medium and micro-entrepreneurs at a private marriage hall there. On the same day, he will meet representatives of various trade unions at Tiruppur in the evening after which a reception will be given by the employees. He will stay at Tiruppur on Saturday.

On Sunday (January 24) morning, he will garland the Tiruppur Kumaran statue at Chennimalai after attending a reception function at Perundurai. Later, he will garland the statue of Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai. Next, he will meet weavers at Odanilai and reach Dharapuram on Sunday evening, where he will attend a public meeting at 5 pm. For this, a stage has been established near Dharapuram bus stand over four acres of land and the party has planned to place 12,000 chairs for cadres and the general public. He will stay at Dharapuram on Sunday night.

On Monday (January 25) he will go to Karur and attend a consultative meeting with farmers. After that, he will reach Madurai via Aravakurichi, Pallappatti and Vedachandur and board a flight to New Delhi. On the way, he will meet the general public and receive cadres at various points.

The party has planned the roadshow similar to that of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi when he visited the state as Prime Minister. The second rung leaders expressed the hope that the tour programme of Rahul Gandhi would be a morale booster not only for Congress cadres but also cadres of its alliance partners.

However, there is no clarity about inviting leaders from the party's allies for Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting.