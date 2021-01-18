Rising son allowed to flout party rules; DMK cadre upset

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udhayanidhi alone flouting the rule set by the party chief, and his father, has triggered disgruntlement among the cadre.

Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin (File | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s almost a month since DMK chief MK Stalin asked his party members to refrain from using pictures of leaders other than himself, Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi, in posters and publicity materials. The rule is being followed to a T by almost all leaders but one.

A week before Pongal, residents in a few localities in West Chennai woke up to posters that read: “We welcome our 2021 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.” Interestingly, the poster was not addressing Stalin, but his son Udhayanidhi Stalin. This is just one of many such cases. 

Udhayanidhi alone flouting the rule set by the party chief, and his father, has triggered disgruntlement among the cadre. The party mouthpiece Murasoli, which is managed by the young leader, also continues to carry advertisements featuring his face. “The daily always followed the instructions of Karunanidhi till the day he was actively involved,” recalls a senior party member.

“Now, this incident indicates that Udhayanidhi is being given undue importance in the party circle.”
The fact that he has not been reprimanded by Stalin for breaking the rule set by him has added to suspicions. “The issue is not just about using Udhayanidhi’s photos,” says a second-rung leader. “It is about his excessive promotion. For instance, DMK has more than 10,000 advocates.

Many of them, who have practised in High Courts and the Supreme Court, spent their entire lives toiling for the party. But, Udhayanidhi got to hoist the party flag at the conference held by the Legal Wing only because he is the party chief’s son,” he rued.         

When Express contacted people close to Udhayanidhi, they were unwilling to comment. Meanwhile, a State-level DMK functionary said that Udhayanidhi had the workers’ respect. “He is a crowd-puller, and yes, he works for the party. But hundreds of us have also been working for the party. The prominence is only given to him.

The attitude of the leadership, keeping others off the limelight, is drawing criticism on the ground and on social media,” he said, adding that cadres find it difficult to defend the party on this topic. According to a former DMK MLA, the situation could affect the party’s prospects in the election. “Murasoli and the cadre should avoid using Udhayanidhi’s photos at least till election is over,” he advised.

