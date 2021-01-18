Stalin will never become Tamil Nadu's CM: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MK Stalin’s dream to become the chief minister will not materialise, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday. Speaking at a function held to mark birth anniversary of former chief minister MG Ramachandran, Palaniswami said Stalin has been spreading false allegations against the government. “I invited him for an open debate, but he has not accepted it.

He is also saying that last time people did not vote for me as the CM. Stalin must have forgotten how his father became the CM after former chief minister CN Annadurai passed away. People voted for Anna due to MGR’s intensive campaign. DMK is the party of one family, a party for corporates, and a party for atrocities,” he added.

“AIADMK government has implemented various welfare schemes, including the Amma Clinics. Did people enjoy such medical facilities during DMK regimes? Then, people struggled with frequent power cuts and only after J Jayalalithaa assumed office, TN became an electricity surplus State. Stalin can never become the CM. If he starts speaking the truth at least now, he will become Opposition leader again. Or else, he will lose all,” the CM added.

EPS, OPS celebrate MGR birth anniversary

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, other ministers and AIADMK leaders on Sunday celebrated former chief minister and party founder MG Ramachandran’s 104th birth anniversary. Thousands of cadre and party functionaries gathered at the AIADMK headquarters on Sunday morning for the event. Palaniswami, Panneeraselvam and other leaders garlanded statues of MGR and J Jayalalithaa on the occasion.

Palaniswami to meet pm tomorrow

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for inviting him to attend former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum inauguration ceremony. According to sources at the Secretariat, Palaniswami would leave for New Delhi on Monday afternoon and will meet the Prime Minister on Tuesday morning. He is also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A team of State Ministers and officials will accompany Palaniswami during the visit.