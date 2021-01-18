STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu political snippets

DMK president MK Stalin reiterated on Sunday that steps will be taken to waive farm and gold loans once the party is voted to power.

Published: 18th January 2021 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Will take steps to waive farm and gold loans, claims Stalin
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin reiterated on Sunday that steps will be taken to waive farm and gold loans once the party is voted to power. At a function to welcome around 3,000 people from other parties to the DMK, Stalin said, “A few days ago, I said that the DMK-led alliance would win over 200 seats in the Assembly elections, but going by the mood of the people on ground, I now believe that we will win all the 234 Assembly segments. Also, we will provide old age pension to all eligible persons.” 

3 district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram join DMK
Chennai: Three district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) J Joseph Stalin (Thoothukudi), K Senthil Selvananth (Ramanathapuram) and R Ganesan (Theni) joined DMK in the presence of MK Stalin, according to a DMK press statement. Others, including joint secretary of Ramanathapuram 
A Senthil Vel and S Murugantham, Ramanathapuram traders wing secretary, too joined DMK. More than a year ago, Krishnagiri district secretary Mathiyazhagan had joined the DMK. 

PMK leader S Ramadoss’ younger brother passes away
Villupuram: PMK leader S Ramadoss’ younger brother passed away due to ill-
health at his residence in Tindivanam on Sunday. He was 74. S Srinivasan, called as Mandikarar by locals, died after a prolonged illness, said sources. Apart from Ramadoss, PMK youth wing secretary Anbumani Ramadoss, DMK’s  Thirukoliur MLA K Ponmudi, along with cadres of various political parties and the public paid their last respects on Sunday. Sources said that the funeral will be held at 3 pm on Monday. 

Drop Kattupalli port expansion plan, urge parties
Chennai: The CPM and VCK on Sunday urged the State government to not conduct the public hearing for the proposed mega expansion of Kattupalli port by the Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited (MIDPL). “The port expansion would adversely impact environment and marine resources, and in turn livelihood of fishermen,” they said. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and  VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan both urged the Central and State governments to drop the proposal. 

