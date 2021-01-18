Tamil Nadu: Youth gored by bull, succumbs

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A youth who was gored by a bull outside the venue of the Jallikattu event at Alangallur died at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) early on Monday. The youth, identified as R Navamani (32) of Alanganallur, was accompanying his friend, whose bull took part in the Jallikattu.

Sources said that Navamani sustained injuries after the bull gored him on the neck. Navamani’s is the first fatality during the traditional bull-taming sport this year. Earlier two persons had died in the district after being gored by a bull during Manjuvirattu.