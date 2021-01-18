Theme-based 'Pondy Marina' beach is ready to welcome tourists

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This is a new beach front near the new lighthouse named 'Pondy Marina' that has come up to provide leisure in the old French town of Puducherry.

Published: 18th January 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

The Pondy Marina beach at Dubrayanpet has a food based theme.

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: If you are visiting Puducherry and want to visit some recreational spots apart from the conventional ones, 'Pondy Marina' is the right place. A relaxing beach front, away from the town's usual hustle and bustle, is located just 1.5 km from the Rock beach at Dubrayanpet in Vambakeerapalayam hamlet.

This is a new beach front near the new lighthouse named 'Pondy Marina' that has come up to provide leisure in the old French town of Puducherry. It has been developed into an 'activity zone with food court having tensile roofing' by the Tourism department. One can enjoy the sea, surfing the whole day and later come to Pondy Marina and relish good food and relax.

The infrastructure has been constructed under the centrally sponsored 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme by the Ministry of Tourism at an investment of Rs 5 crore. This is part of the project to develop seven theme-based beaches in Puducherry to attract more tourists, at a cost of Rs 44 crore provided by the Central ministry. At present, four beaches are being developed. The Pondy Marina beach at Dubrayanpet has a food based theme, while the one being developed at Chinna Veerampattinam is on leisure, the ancient Greco-roman site of Arikamedu beach is on boat riding and Chunambar beach will have water sports theme.

At the Dubrayanpet beach, 34 shops have been constructed in food courts style. It is having elevated deck and steps. The area has been landscaped, roads have been laid and high mast lights have been provided illuminate the place. At present there is no public transport but with just 1.5 km distance from the main town, it is easily reachable by any form of hired transport or own vehicles.

After the Covid relaxations commenced, the beach has started attracting few tourists. Various cultural programmes, martial arts and other forms of shows are being organised on weekends or during festivals and holidays.

"Inside the Beach Marina, there is place where children can play peacefully without any disturbance. Parents need not worry," said V Anand Ganesh, CEO of Pondy Marina, adding that a 50-year-old banyan tree at the courtyard is projected as a selfie corner.   

