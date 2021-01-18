STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy cop gets hands dirty repairing potholes

N Navukkarasan, who works as a traffic inspector at the Fort Station, filled potholes on Anna Nagar Link Road and one near Chatram bus stand with debris used for construction nearby.

Published: 18th January 2021 09:04 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Continuous rains have battered the city roads in the last few weeks. The Corporation's immediate repair works have however not relived motorists of their painful ride on pothole-ridden roads. A brief respite came in sight on Sunday morning after a man in khaki pant and white shirt got himself on the ground.

Observing that motorists were struggling to travel on damaged roads, N Navukkarasan, who works as a traffic inspector at the Fort Station, filled potholes on Anna Nagar Link Road and one near Chatram bus stand with debris used for construction nearby. Soon, he was assisted by some of the volunteers.

Speaking to TNIE, Navukkarasan said, "The recent rains have severely damaged several city roads and motorists are struggling to ride everyday. To make their riding experience better, I collected debris from construction site nearby and filled the potholes on the roads. Soon, some residents volunteered to flatten the surface and improve the road condition."

Residents were all in praise of the police for his efforts and urged the Corporation to take note of the bad condition of the roads at least after this incident.

"We are very happy to see police coming forward to ensure public safety. The civic body should not provide any more reasons and conduct maintenance works immediately," said Mani, a resident of Thennur. It is of note that the corporation has recently started road maintenance works at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

