Infant killed, 25 injured as vans collide

By Express News Service

KARUR/TIRUCHY: A 10-month-old baby died and 25 persons suffered injuries when two vans collided near Paramathi on the Karur - Coimbatore National Highway on Sunday.According to sources, the child was the son of Ravikumar (29) of Kovil Medu in Coimbatore and Sandhya (25).

The couple, along with relatives, was returning from Thanjavur, when a van coming from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle.

Eleven of Ravilumar’s family members suffered injuries while 14 persons on the other van driven by Siva (27) were also injured.

In another incident, a five-year-old girl fell into a rainwater-filled pit near the Tiruchy Airport and drowned on Sunday evening.

According to police, the deceased, Pandi Shri, was the daughter of Sakthivel, a car driver residing in Rajamanikkam Pillai Nagar. On Sunday, the girl who was playing near the house, went missing. Her parents launched a search and found the girl inside a five-foot pit filled with rainwater on an empty plot near the house in the evening.