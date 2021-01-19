Opposition boycotts Assembly session in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Opposition parties in Puducherry stayed away from the major political events on Monday as NR Congress and AIADMK members boycotted legislative Assembly session. BJP MLAs participated in the obituary session and later abstained from participating in the session when other businesses including passing of resolutions against farm laws and for Statehood were conducted in the House.

Four AIADMK members resorted to dharna on the steps of the Assembly building leading to the hall demanding Chief Minister V Narayanasamy prove his majority and then proceed ahead with the session.

In a visible development, not only the Opposition, even the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members supporting the government did not attend the session. It is learnt that members from the DMK failed to attend the session as a party meeting headed by Jagathratchagan (MP) about the commencement of election works was simultaneously going on.

NR Congress president and leader of opposition N Rangasamy said, “DMK, an ally of Congress, has moved away and it is not known whether a minister is still in the party or not and there is information that another minister had resigned his post and yet another minister is sleeping on the veranda of the Assembly,” and added that, “All these seem to be a ‘drama’ and nobody is available to listen to the grievance of the people.”