Project Jagathratchagan as CM face for Puducherry: DMK cadre

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As DMK kickstarted its election campaign work on Monday with a massive procession amid the main thoroughfares of the town, several party cadre expressed their desire to have MP Jagathratchagan as DMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry.

The DMK, though an ally of the Congress party, had decided to desert the Congress and to lead a new alliance to fight the forthcoming Assembly elections.

For this, Jagathratchagan was appointed as in-charge of the party. While welcoming Jagathratchagan at various places, partymen addressed him as the future Chief Minister of the UT.