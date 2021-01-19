Rajinikanth seeks video conference facility to take part in Thoothukudi firing inquiry

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: On behalf of actor Rajinikanth, his advocate Ilambarathi submitted a petition to retired Justice Aruna Jegadeesan seeking video conferencing facility to participate in the inquiry related to the police firing incident in Thoothukudi.

Justice Aruna Jegadeesan, who is heading the commission investigating the Thoothukudi police firing incident which claimed 14 lives, had summoned the star to appear before it on January 19 over his remarks about the protesters. Instead of the actor, his advocate Ilambarathi appeared before the commission on Tuesday.

Ilambarathi submitted a petition to Jegadeesan seeking video conferencing facility for the actor to participate in the inquiry. The commission did not question the advocate.

Ilambarathi told reporters that the actor is ready to cooperate with the commission for the inquiry. Since video conferencing has become a new normal post the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor had requested the commission to provide the facility, he said.

Recalling that the actor had already answered the questionnaire given by the commission last March, Ilambarathi said he would further answer if another questionnaire is given.

The commission had extended time for two or three months to appear before the commission or to schedule the hearing at the Chennai office as video conferencing facility is not available in the Thoothukudi camp office, he said.

However, sources in the commission said it expects his presence since he made remarks about the protest.

"The actor need to be quizzed as many injured victims and kin of deceased victims had filed affidavits urging the commission to question Rajinikanth for terming Thoothukudi residents who took part in the anti-Sterlite agitation as anti-socials and saying intrusion of outsiders (non-residents) triggered the violent protest," sources added.