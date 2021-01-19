STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Governor, CM condoles the demise of Cancer Institute chairperson Dr V Shanta

Expressing shock at the demise of Dr Shanta, the Chief Minister recalled her services to humanity for many decades and said Dr Shanta had created awareness about cancer among the people

Published: 19th January 2021

Cancer Institute Chairman Doctor V Shanta. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday condoled the demise of Dr V Shanta, chairperson of Adyar Cancer Institute.

“A fine human being, as having dedicated over 60 years of her life to cancer care treatment, Dr Shanta has always emphasised on compassion and sympathy while treating patients," the Governor said in his message. Recalling the national and international awards received by her, the Governor said, "Her demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the medical fraternity and poor cancer patients."

Expressing shock at the demise of Dr Shanta, the Chief Minister recalled her services to humanity for many decades and said Dr Shanta had created awareness about cancer among the people. Palaniswami said former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had honoured Dr Shanta with Avvaiyar award in 2013. She was also honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Ramon Magsaysay Awards in recognition of her services.  
Stating that the demise of Dr Shanta is an irreparable loss to the medical field and Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said, "As a mark of respect for Dr Shantha who has a special place in the hearts of the people of not only Tamil Nadu but also the entire country, her mortal remains will be laid to rest with police honours." 

BJP State president L Murugan, in a statement here, recalled the services of Dr Shanta to the people. He said Dr Shanta had saved the lives of thousands of people who fought against cancer.
 

