Wild elephant falls ill again in MTR

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old wild elephant in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), which was treated recently fell ill again. Forest officials spotted blood oozing from the ear and fed the animal fruits laced with medicine on Monday. The bleeding stopped and the jumbo was tranquillised for further treatment.

The elephant lost a portion of its left ear that resulted in a festering wound. Deputy Director of MTR (Masinagudi) LCS Srikanth said the injury might have happened 10 days ago. “The elephant was seen standing in Maravakandi dam waters for a whole day. This may have resulted in formation of pus and worsening of the wound,” he added.

While it is suspected that the injury may have happened in a human-animal conflict, the officials said that the exact cause could not be ascertained. The elephant was noticed by a team, led by Singara Forest Range Officer S Kaanthan, which was monitoring the jumbo for the past 20 days since its last treatment for an earlier wound on its back.