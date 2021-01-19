STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Wild elephant falls ill again in MTR

While it is suspected that the injury may have happened in a human-animal conflict, the officials said that the exact cause could not be ascertained. 

Published: 19th January 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

Representational Image

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old wild elephant in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), which was treated recently fell ill again. Forest officials spotted blood oozing from the ear and fed the animal fruits laced with medicine on Monday. The bleeding stopped and the jumbo was tranquillised for further treatment. 

The elephant lost a portion of its left ear that resulted in a festering wound. Deputy Director of MTR (Masinagudi) LCS Srikanth said the injury might have happened 10 days ago. “The elephant was seen standing in Maravakandi dam waters for a whole day. This may have resulted in formation of pus and worsening of the wound,” he added.

While it is suspected that the injury may have happened in a human-animal conflict, the officials said that the exact cause could not be ascertained. The elephant was noticed by a team, led by Singara Forest Range Officer S Kaanthan, which was monitoring the jumbo for the past 20 days since its last treatment for an earlier wound on its back.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wild elephant Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp