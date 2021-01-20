STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK conference: Booth committee members to get more prominence

A massive pandal was raised at the venue on Monday, and DMK principal secretary KN Nehru is overseeing the preparations.

Published: 20th January 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin inspecting venue for party’s state conference near Siruganur in Tiruchy on Tuesday | M K Ashok Kumar

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The DMK has decided to give more prominence to booth committee workers during its 11th State conference in Tiruchy. Besides areas earmarked for party cadre and public at the venue, a grandstand is being readied to seat over 5 lakh DMK booth committee members. Party chief MK Stalin on Tuesday inspected the event preparations at a 250-acre site in Siruganur.

A massive pandal was raised at the venue on Monday, and DMK principal secretary KN Nehru is overseeing the preparations. The party has already conducted exclusive booth level agents’ meetings in all districts, and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has been holding discussions with booth committee workers during his campaign trail.

“Massive roofs, a grand stage and an expansive car park are being readied at the conference venue. This meeting will be a crucial juncture in our poll campaign,” a senior DMK functionary said. Party sources noted that an official announcement regarding the State conference can be expected following the district secretaries’ meeting in Chennai on January 21.

Congress seeks 15 seats in Kongu region 
Tirupur: Congress has sought 15 seats in the Kongu region, TNCC chief K S Alagiri said on Tuesday. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the region from January 23 to 25. Addressing media persons, Alagiri said, “We are stronger than ever and have sought 15 seats. In coalition politics, we have to understand partners. We are ready to welcome Kamal Hassan into the coalition. We had also said the same Rajinikanth, but spiritual personalities never step into vote bank politics.” 

Stalin lauds Indian team for win Down Under
Chennai: Heaping praises on the Indian Cricket team for the historic win at the Gabba in Austrailia, DMK president MK Stain on Tuesday tweeted, “Congratulations to Team India for their fantastic Test Series victory in Australia. The final match exemplified the importance of teamwork with every player contributing to this historic win. Delighted to see the brilliant performance of our young players.”

