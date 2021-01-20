STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drumstick farmers devastated as rains, dew and disease damage crop

Farmers of Aravakurichi are a worried lot – drumsticks cultivated on thousands of acres have been badly hit by frequent rain, dew and disease.

Published: 20th January 2021

Representational image | MK Ashok Kumar

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Farmers of Aravakurichi are a worried lot – drumsticks cultivated on thousands of acres have been badly hit by frequent rain, dew and disease. Karur is a one of the largest drumstick cultivating districts in the country, from where it is sent to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and northern States. Though harvest season is round the corner, the unseasonal rainfall and excessive dew owing to harsh winter have badly damaged the crop.

Natarajan, a farmer from Aravakurichi, said, “After banana and betel leaves, drumstick is one of the largest cultivated crops in and around Karur district. Over 30 villages in the Aravakurichi region, including Kothapalayam, Thadakovil, Venjamankudalur, Esanatham, Ammapatti, Pallapatti, are the largest producers of drumstick, where the crop is being cultivated on more than 50,000 acres. In this situation, the heavy rainfall and excessive dew has caused burning and shedding of Moringa leaves.

This disease also leads to a dip in yield during harvest. Horticulture and Agriculture Department officials should provide us assistance during these tough times.” Rajavel, Assistant Director of Horticulture Department, Karur, told TNIE, “This is a seasonal disease. Things will get back to normal in the next few weeks once winter comes to an end.

Karur district normally has lower humidity, and so, the problem is temporary. Farmers can spray either Copper Oxychloride or Bavistin to prevent such problems. Also, one must first spray some wetting agents on the crop before spraying fertilizers. Many lack awareness and have been spraying fertilizers on their fields in the morning. The best time to spray is in the evenings.”

Groundnut crop damaged
Around 86 per cent of groundnut crops cultivated in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai have been damaged by unseasonal rains. Farmers from the Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts are saying that their cup of woes is overflowing. The groundnut farmers had cultivated about 1,450 hectares.

(With inputs from Antony Fernando @ Nagapattinam)

Drumstick Farmers
