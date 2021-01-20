STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kauvery Hospital begins inoculation for its staff

Kauvery Hospitals on Tuesday started the Covid-19 vaccination programme at its hospital premises here. Dr Manivannan Selvaraj,

Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and MD, Kauvery Hospitals, taking first dose of vaccine on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospitals on Tuesday started the Covid-19 vaccination programme at its hospital premises here. Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, took the first dose of vaccine.

“Most of our senior consultants, frontline workers have also taken the vaccine dose,” a statement from the hospital said. Speaking at the launch of the programme, Dr Manivannan said, “The long awaited moment for us is now over. We are now happy in seeing a new ray of hope for the people in our country.”

EPS, OPS enquire about health of Food Minister
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam on Tuesday evening visited the MGM Healthcare and met the doctors regarding the treatment being provided to Food Minister R Kamaraj, who is admitted here. The minister, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, was shifted from RGGGH to MGM Healthcare on Tuesday. Sources said that he is presently getting treatment at the intensive healthcare unit at the hospital.

