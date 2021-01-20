STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Navy officers on mission to raise health awareness

The numbers are daunting — 4,431 km, 56 days, 11 States, and 91 cities. And rightly so, because it is no mean feat to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.  

Published: 20th January 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The numbers are daunting — 4,431 km, 56 days, 11 States, and 91 cities. And rightly so, because it is no mean feat to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.  

Meet ultrarunners Ram Rathan and Sanjay Kumar who have taken up this challenge to run the entire length of the country — from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. And there’s more to it: they would also raise awareness about non-communicable diseases and the importance of staying fit. The duo, who work in the Indian Navy, reached Neelambur on the outskirts of the city where they took part in a felicitation.  

The runners have embarked on the mission, titled K2K Run 2021,  supported by Together We Can, a public charitable trust based in Kochi that focuses on advocacy work related to child rights, disability, education, and mental health. The run started on January 12 (National Youth Day) and would go on until March 8 (International Women's Day). 

Both members of  Panampilly Nagar Runners, a chapter of Soles of Cochin, the officers have prior experience at running long distances —  Ram has run ultramarathons ranging from 100 to 200 kilometres, while Sanjay has run a whopping 480 km from Manali to Leh, said a release.  Ram hails from Rajasthan, while Sanjay is from Haryana.

Ram credits Sanjay for inspiring him to take up the run. “Although I had run short distance ultramarathons ranging from 100 to 200 kilometres, I had never considered the idea of embarking on a run across the country," he says. He has also run a distance of 111 km from Leh to Ladakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guinness Book of World Records Indian Navy Running
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp