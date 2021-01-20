STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials warn mid-day meal staff against irregularities

Following an Express story on irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme in tribal areas, senior officials visited the localities and issued a stern warning to the mid-day meal staff.

Published: 20th January 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Following an Express story on irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme in tribal areas, senior officials visited the localities and issued a stern warning to the mid-day meal staff.

Personal Assistant to Collector (Noon Meal) Selvan, along with other officials from the Nutritious Meal Programme department, visited Mallahalli village in Anchetti taluk, where the students of a panchayat union middle school were not given their quota of dry ration.

In the story carried on January 6, TNIE highlighted the fact that the rice, dal, eggs and bananas given to students was much lesser than the quota stipulated by the State government.

Selvan said that the problem arose due to the negligence of noon meal organiser Shanthi at the school, and she was issued a warning. The Zonal Deputy Block Development Officer of Thalli block, Durai Arasan, had also failed to monitor the mid-day meal dry ration distribution in his block.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mid-day meal
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp