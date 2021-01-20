Officials warn mid-day meal staff against irregularities

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Following an Express story on irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme in tribal areas, senior officials visited the localities and issued a stern warning to the mid-day meal staff.

Personal Assistant to Collector (Noon Meal) Selvan, along with other officials from the Nutritious Meal Programme department, visited Mallahalli village in Anchetti taluk, where the students of a panchayat union middle school were not given their quota of dry ration.

In the story carried on January 6, TNIE highlighted the fact that the rice, dal, eggs and bananas given to students was much lesser than the quota stipulated by the State government.

Selvan said that the problem arose due to the negligence of noon meal organiser Shanthi at the school, and she was issued a warning. The Zonal Deputy Block Development Officer of Thalli block, Durai Arasan, had also failed to monitor the mid-day meal dry ration distribution in his block.