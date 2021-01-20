STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Proposal for drug park in Tiruvallur

The State will provide an attractive package of incentives to industries which will invest in these parks.

Published: 20th January 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has proposed to set up a bulk drug park and a medical devices park at Tiruvallur district near Chennai. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has presented a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. 

The bulk drug park will be located in Tiruvallur district in an area of 2,000 acres. The proposed cost for developing this project is Rs 2,153 crore. The medical devices park is proposed to come up at Oragadam in Kancheepuram district in an area of 350 acres.

The proposed cost for developing this project is Rs 430 crore.  These parks will have common and advanced infrastructure facilities like CETP, steam systems, warehousing & cold storage, R&D centre, testing facilities etc. The State will provide an attractive package of incentives to industries which will invest in these parks.

According to sources in the government, the State government has become the favourite destination for automobile and electronic companies. However,  it is yet to attract pharmaceutical and medical devices companies. The latest proposal by the government is to develop a proper ecosystem for pharma industry in the State. The State government has applied for financial assistance from the Centre for the bulk drug park under Promotion of Bulk Drugs Park Scheme.

