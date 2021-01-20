Puducherry CM issues another order to remove barricades on all roads

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has ordered the removal of all the barricades in the Union territory other than the ones placed at Raj Nivas.

The barricades put up following a regulatory order under section 144 CrPC by district collector giving trouble to the people, he said.

The CM issued the order while speaking at a State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting.

He said that he favoured security for the Raj Nivas as it was his duty as the CM. But barricading the roads all around in the town was not acceptable, he said, adding that people are unable to move freely to go to the post office, Bharathi Park, Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple, and even the beach. In case of an emergency, people cannot be moved to safety due to the barricades, the CM further said.

This is the second such order by the CM after the first one was not implemented by the territorial administration.

Meanwhile, the road in front of the Legislative Assembly remained barricaded with police pickets that have been in place since Tuesday.