Senior IPS officer Karuna Sagar bags Bharat Gaurav Award

Karuna Sagar, a 1991 batch IPS officer of the TN cadre, has bagged the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award for the year 2020 under the public service category.

Published: 20th January 2021 05:40 AM

Karuna Sagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karuna Sagar, a 1991 batch IPS officer of the TN cadre, has bagged the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award for the year 2020 under the public service category. The award ceremony, held at the national capital, was presided over by Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya and Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste. 

The awards are given out annually to citizens who make exemplary contributions in their fields or go beyond the call of duty in service to society. Previous winners of the awards include Padma Shri awardees Kalpana Saroj and A Muruganantham aka ‘PadMan’. 

Karuna Sagar had provided Covid kits, dry rations and other necessities to the poor and migrant labourers during the lockdown months in his home State Bihar.  This work had won Sagar great acclaim and appreciation  from many quarters. 

Before moving on deputation to the Central government service in 2018, Sagar spent 27 years in the Tamil Nadu Police, serving in several prominent posts, including Commissioner Tiruchy and Tirunelveli, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic, North Chennai and Greater Chennai Police) and also in the CB CID.

