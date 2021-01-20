STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven suspects in Kodaikanal Maoist case acquitted

The Principal District and Sessions Court of Dindigul, on Tuesday, acquitted seven suspected Maoists who were arrested on charges of imparting illegal arms training in Kodaikanal forest area in 2008.

Published: 20th January 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The Principal District and Sessions Court of Dindigul, on Tuesday, acquitted seven suspected Maoists who were arrested on charges of imparting illegal arms training in Kodaikanal forest area in 2008.
The acquitted persons were Suriya alias Ranjith, Senthil alias Kannan, Kalidoss alias Sekar, Neelamegam alias Kathir alias Vinayak, Bagathsingh alias Sugadev, Kavya alias Reena Joise Mary and Shenbagavalli alias Sivasakthi.

They were arrested during a raid by the Special Task Force at Vadakounji in Kodaikanal in April 2008. While one Naveen Prasad of the group died in the crossfire, the remaining persons absconded. Kodaikanal police registered a case against the seven persons under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

They were arrested at different points over the years and a charge-sheet was filed on April 9, 2018. Ranjith and Neelamegam were released on bail later. After several directions issued by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to expedite the trial while hearing the bail petitions filed by Shenbagavalli, the trial court completed the trial in the case on December 15, 2020.

Pronouncing her verdict in the case on Tuesday, Principal District Judge M K Jamuna acquitted all the seven suspects on the grounds that the charges against them were not proved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodaikanal Maoist case
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp