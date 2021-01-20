Special prayers for Kamala Harris's inauguration at grandfather's village in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A section of residents of Painganadu Thulasendrapuram in Tiruvarur on Wednesday offered special prayers at the Sri Dharma Sastha Ayyanar temple in the village on the eve of the inauguration of Kamala Harris as the US Vice President. Her maternal grandfather P V Gopalan was from the village.

On Wednesday, special ablutions were held for the deity of the temple and a special 'archanai' was performed in the name of Kamala Harris. Later, sweets were distributed. Firecrackers were also burst outside the temple. A group of children from the village held placards with the photo of Kamala Harris.

Though P V Gopalan left the village in the 1930s along with his family, the villagers lay claim to Kamala Harris who was born in Oakland in California. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan was born in Chennai.

Residents of the village earlier celebrated the nomination of Kamala Harris as the running mate for Joe Biden and also the victory of the Biden-Harris team on November 8.