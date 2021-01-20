State stand sought on having PM, President pictures in govt buildings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the State to respond on a plea seeking direction to the State to take appropriate steps to display the portrait of the Prime Minister of India and President of India in all the Government Offices and public buildings in the State.

The two-member bench comprising Justices R Subbiah and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup ordered notices on the plea moved by R Jayakkumar, District President of Government Relation Cell of BJP in Cuddalore.

According to the petitioner, a government order passed in 1978 allows for the list of leaders to be hanged in all government buildings and public offices, which includes the present Prime Minister and President of India, however, none of the buildings are complying the rules.

The petitioner further added that despite the rules brought in by the State and several changes made to it that introduced several leaders in the list, however only the Chief Ministers picture and other personalities are hung in the offices and not the Prime Minister or the President. The bench recording the submissions moved by the petitioner ordered notices to State and adjourned plea to January 25.