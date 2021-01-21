All striving hard to strengthen CM's hands: Sellur K Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Reiterating Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement that Sasikala will not be welcomed back to the AIADMK, State Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said to reporters on Wednesday, “All of us had a good relation with her when former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was alive. However, in a bid to save the party and reinstate ‘Amma rule’ in Tamil Nadu State, each and every AIADMK functionary and cadre is now striving to strengthen the position of the Chief Minister,” he said.



Commenting on various charges levelled against the governing party by the opposition parties, Sellur K Raju asked,

“Have any of the opposition leaders been permitted to conduct inspections during DMK rule? Even if the officials cooperate, would they be allowed to continue to serve their post?” The Minister for Cooperation said that DMK President MK Stalin was making false charges against the government to gain political mileage.