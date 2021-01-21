Big turnout for Makkal Grama Sabha shows people are ready for DMK: Stalin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: DMK President MK Stalin said that the AIADMK government would be thrown out from power in the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing the gathering during the Makkal Grama Sabha at A Kokkulam panchayat, he said that Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar had told the State Assembly that he was ready to resign if AIIMS was not established in Madurai.

“Years have passed since the announcement and the consecration of the foundation stone, but no work has been started. Will he resign now? No need. The people will throw the party out from power in four months,” he said. He added that though the revenue minister is keen on constructing a temple for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, he failed to unearth the truth behind the her death.

Stalin said that the huge turn out for the Makkal Grama Sabha testifies that the people are ready to send DMK into power. “The people are watching the corrupt practices including that in Covid-19 treatment,” he said, adding that since his party believes in democracy he never attempted to topple the government. He said that if DMK comes to power, he would ensure 150 days of employment to women under MGNREGA.