ECI orders transfer of officials ‘connected’ to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the transfer of officials directly connected to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, ahead of the Assembly elections. 

Published: 21st January 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 05:52 AM

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the transfer of officials directly connected to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, ahead of the Assembly elections.  The direction would cover the posts of District Election Officer, Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer and others. The order will not be applicable for officers posted on Election Commission recommendation during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

To ensure free and fair elections, the officials engaged in election duty should not be posted in their home districts or places where they have worked for over three years, in the last four years, said the Election Commission in its recent directive to the Tamil Nadu government. 

“Officials who would complete three years on or before May 31, 2021 should not be allowed to function in the same place,” added the ECI order.The officials against whom the Election Commission had recommended disciplinary action, or has been charged with any lapse in previous election works will not be assigned any election duty.

The instructions are also applicable to police officials. Police inspectors should not be posted in their home districts, and if a police sub-inspector has completed or would be completing three years by May 2021, he or she should be transferred to a different sub-division. 

However, police officials posted in functional departments such as computerisation, training and special branch, will be exempted from the transfer. Further, any officer who is due to retire within six months shall not be associated with election works. 

The officials who are on extension of service or re-employed in different capacities will also be exempted from poll duty. Official sources from Election Commission said final electoral rolls were released on Wednesday and accordingly officials who were engaged in roll preparation can now be relieved and transferred. “The government will soon issue required orders complying with the Election Commission order,” an official said.
 

