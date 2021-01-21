Govt asked to form panel to recover idols stolen from ancient temples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the HR & CR department Commissioner and the State government to form a committee for recovering precious idols, jewellery, and other records stolen from ancient temples.

Observing that temple idols are national treasure, the court passed the directions on a plea pertaining to such stolen articles from ancient temples. According to the petitioner, the State has witnessed embezzlement of records in temples that are under control of the HR&CE department.

He added that supporting evidence was also submitted about temples in a damaged condition. In most cases, HR&CE officials had visited the temple for the first time in over 60 years. The petitioner sought a joint enquiry to probe the missing items.

Recording the submissions, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that such idols have a lot of history attached to them. The court then asked the State and the HR&CE department to constitute a committee within two weeks to recover the stolen items. The plea was adjourned by two weeks.