Govt College principal sits on Dharna to get infrastructural facilities for students in Puducherry

Though he has written to the Director of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE) as well as to Secretary Education several times, nothing has materialised.

Published: 21st January 2021 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sasi Kanta Dash, principal of Tagore Government Arts and Science College at Lawspet, has sat on a dharna inside the college premises.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After the dharna by the Chief Minister and ministers, it is now the turn of a government college principal to sit on a dharna demanding infrastructural facilities for students and redressal of their grievances.

Sasi Kanta Dash, principal of Tagore Government Arts and Science College at Lawspet, has sat on a dharna inside the college premises, even as he discharges his duties. He hopes to draw the attention of authorities to grievances of the college, students and staff.

Dash said that during the last three years, intake of the students has increased from 671 to 1,440, an increase of 140 per cent, but the infrastructure required for quality education has not been upgraded. The situation is such that it is difficult to provide even basic education, he said.  

From 1,800 students three years back, the student strength is now close to 4,000. There is a shortage of classrooms, drinking water facilities, toilets and common room for girls. There are also inadequate laboratory facilities and computers. "It is painful to see students standing outside their classrooms in the corridor to attend lectures as there is not enough space to accommodate all the students. At present there is an urgent need for at least 30 classrooms, a girls common room and toilets," he said.

Though he has written to the Director of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE) as well as to Secretary Education several times, nothing has materialised. He had sought permission from DHTE for permission to conduct classes in shifts as an interim measure, but it is yet to be granted.

The auditorium, which is being used as a classroom by three departments due to shortage of classrooms, is in a precarious condition. Last year, a portion of the roof caved in. "Though DHTE was requested to take action to repair the building and ensure that it is safe for conduct of classes, even after 18 letters in the past three years, no concrete action has been initiated to address this", he rued.

Amid the pandemic, where social distancing is mandatory, where could all the students be accommodated and the safety directions of Government of India be adhered to, he asks. Though the government has given direction for opening of colleges from January 6, at present, classes are being conducted for the second and third year only.

Similarly, teachers are a disappointed lot with no promotions given since 2008 and revised house rent allowance as per 7th pay commission too hasn't been given. "How could teachers be motivated to teach well?", he wondered.

"My conscience does not allow me to sit in the principal's chamber, while my students and staff suffer", said Dash. "I shall discharge my duties by sitting on the floor of the college like a commoner and stay in the college till the authorities act by addressing the grievances," said Dash.

