By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, expressed grief over the passing away of Dr V Shanta, chairperson, Adyar Cancer Institute. “Dr Shanta was an asset to humanity and a role model.

Her 67 years of dedicated services to the poor and downtrodden, in particular, will be remembered by many. She was selfless and simple person by nature,” he said in his official message. It will be difficult to fill the vacuum left by Dr Shanta, the Prince said.