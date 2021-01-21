Puducherry government to borrow Rs 250 crores from open market

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has moved once again to borrow Rs 250 crores from the open market.

The government has offered to sell four year dated securities in the form of stock to the public by auction for an aggregate amount of Rs.250 crore, Finance secretary Shurbir Singh in a release here on Thursday said.

The Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai will conduct the auction on Monday, January 25.

Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of Rs.10,000 and in multiples of Rs.10,000 thereafter, Singh said.

The market borrowings have become essential for the government to meet its committed expenditure of salary and pension, and welfare schemes on which the poor are dependent for their survival.