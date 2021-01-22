STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Armed gang robs over 25 kg gold worth crores from Muthoot Finance branch in Hosur

"At present, we have no suspects and believe that the team could have been planning the robbery for a long period," said a police official

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A six-member armed gang robbed 25,091 grams of gold jewellery, worth several crores, in broad daylight from a Muthoot Finance branch at Bagalur road in Hosur, Krishnagiri, on Friday. Krishnagiri Police have formed special teams to arrest six masked robbers, informed Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangathar.

At around 10:30 am, employees from the Muthoot Finance branch opened their office. However, soon afterwards, a group of six people wearing helmets and masks entered the office holding weapons. Immediately, the employees were rounded up and their arms were tied.

While two masked robbers held the three employees Maruthi, Prashanth and Rajendran hostage, four others ransacked the office which held over 25,091 grams of gold and Rs 96,000 in cash. Minutes later, the masked men left the employees tied up and escaped. The Branch Manager, Srinivasa Rao, who came to the office later found his employees tied up and alerted the police on the robbery.

Immediately, Hosur police arrived at the spot and began an inquiry. SP Bandi Gangathar also arrived there to investigate the crime. Police officials began collecting witness statements and dispatched a forensic team and dog squad.

Speaking to TNIE, Bandi Gangathar said, “We have identified that a total of six masked individuals were responsible for the robbery through the analysis of CCTV footage. Based on the witness statement, we suspect all the masked men to be between the age of 25 and 30.”

According to witness statements, the masked men had a pistol and knives and forced the employees to open the lockers in the office. Police have also alerted inter-state checkpoints and begun vehicle checks on the border routes.

“At present, we have no suspects and believe that the team could have been planning the robbery for a long period. After cross referencing with the inventory, we have found that over 25,091 grams of gold is missing from the Muthoot lockers,” said a police official.

The Krishnagiri police have formed eight special teams to investigate the theft led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Sakthivel, who is assisted by a team of two DSP and eight inspectors, said Bandi Gangathar.

