Constitution can be saved by upholding social justice: Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: “Proper implementation of the provisions of Indian Constitution will help annihilate caste in our society within a decade,” said VCK chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan here.

Thirumavalavan was felicitated by social workers for receiving the K Veeramani Award for Social Justice on Wednesday.

Speaking at the function, he said: “I see the award as a recognition for VCK’s relentless work for the marginalized and underprivileged. Social justice is a phenomenon that broke the 2,000-year-old social order in India. The Constitution of India was written based on the ideals of social justice and equality. There are powers trying to bring back old social hegemonies and attempting to turn a secular, progressive India into ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

So the Constitution itself can be saved only by upholding social justice.” Speaking about the recent criticism of social reformer EVR Periyar, Thirumavalavan said, “It is not a political strategy to counter Dravidian parties but social strategy to bring in confusion into the idea of ‘social justice’ proposed by Periyar and which is ingrained in our society.”

Thirumavalavan further stated that OBC reservation, when proposed by the Mandal Commission in 1979, was strongly opposed by former BJP General Secretary LK Advani and regional parties have been tying up with the BJP forgetting the social implications of such a coalition.