Loan pact for Madurai AIIMS to be sealed in March

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai MP S Venkatesan on Thursday said the secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, informed him that the agreement for the loan with a Japan agency for the construction of AIIMS in Madurai would be finalized before March.

After meeting the secretary in New Delhi, the MP said the project cost increased from Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 2,000 crore as a new hospital would come up for treating infectious diseases in the AIIMS.

He highlighted that the foundation stone for Madurai AIIMS was laid along with a few others but there was no progress in terms of works in the hospital coming up in the temple city. In response, the secretary told him that appointments would be made after getting the administrative sanction.