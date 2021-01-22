STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan discharged post surgery, to start poll campaign after rest

Haasan, who completed the first leg of his campaign days ago, was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre here for a follow-up surgery in connection with a mild infection of his right leg bone.

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan was discharged from a hospital here on Friday after a surgery and he would resume his campaign for the Assembly elections following a few weeks rest, the party said.

Haasan, who completed the first leg of his campaign days ago, was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre here for a follow-up surgery in connection with a mild infection of his right leg bone. The hospital in a bulletin said that the MNM chief underwent a surgery on January 19, "for the removal of the infective focus (primary site of infection) in the Tibial bone (a leg bone)".

It said that he has recovered well and was discharged today with medical advice for complete rehabilitation. A party release said that after a few weeks of rest, Haasan would resume his poll campaign and senior MNM office-bearers visited him at his residence.

While Assembly elections are likely either in April or early May, the MNM chief started his propaganda in December and covered several regions of Tamil Nadu in the first leg of his campaign. Due to an accident a few years ago, he had undergone a surgery on his leg and he was required to go in for a follow-up surgery, Haasan had said before he was admitted to the hospital.

