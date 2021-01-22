Our aim is to eliminate poverty: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Declaring that it is his ambition to eliminate the word ‘poor’, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that concrete houses would be provided to farmers, agricultural labourers, poor and downtrodden people who do not have houses in rural and urban areas. “It is our ambitious plan. We will implement this as a long-term programme,” Palaniswami said while campaigning at Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district.

The Chief Minister also said groynes would be built in Kalpakkam and Cheyyur areas to prevent sea erosion, while taking aim at the DMK and its president MK Stalin. Stoutly denying the charge of Stalin that he had visited New Delhi a couple of days ago for selfish reasons, Palaniswami said his visit was aimed at seeking funds for Tamil Nadu projects and other welfare schemes. “When former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was alive, he used to visit Delhi to seek ministerial berths for his family members and not to resolve problems pertaining to Tamil Nadu.”

Later, campaigning at Thiruporur, the Chief Minister took strong exception to the allegations made against Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at a grama sabha meeting addressed by MK Stalin at Theni on Wednesday. “After conducting a grama sabha meeting at Edappadi, Stalin yesterday (Wednesday) moved to Theni. So, his concentration is only on Edappadi and Theni. He made women at the meeting to level some baseless charges against the Deputy Chief Minister and Stalin started speaking on those charges. He has been staging a political drama by levelling such baseless charges. No other political leader would resort to such cheap tactics to gain political mileage,”

Palaniswami said, adding: “If you level baseless charges against the leader of the AIADMK or its cadre, you can’t walk freely in public. You better try to engage in a straightaway political fight with us. AIADMK is a fort made of iron. If you bang your head against it, you only end up breaking your head.”

Further defending party colleague Panneerselvam vociferously, the Chief Minister recalled that when around 400 Muslims were stranded in Delhi affected by Corona, Panneerselvam made arrangements for their journey to Tamil Nadu and provided treatment for curing the infection. Also, he made arrangements for providing food to the people during the Corona period.

‘Traditional farming family’

He also promised that appropriate compensation would be given to all farmers who have lost standing crops in the recent cyclones and unusual rains. “Whenever I address myself as a farmer, Stalin gets tense. I belong to a family which has been traditionally engaged in agriculture. I take pride in calling myself a farmer. Even while filing Income Tax returns, I submit my income through agriculture,” Palaniswami added.

Slamming Udhayanidhi

Palaniswami said that recently, DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin had warned a senior police officer of serious consequences. “As this is the case when they are out of power, can laymen walk freely if the DMK comes to power?,” he asked.