Palaniswami has not betrayed anyone: Kadambur Raju

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In his reply to DMK President MK Stalin’s allegations of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami betraying VK Sasikala, Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju said that Palaniswami did not betray anyone. Stalin had said earlier that the Chief Minister had betrayed Sasikala though she helped him get elevated to the top post.

“Palaniswami did not betray anyone, but it’s Stalin who betrayed Tamils,” Kadambur Raju told reporters in Kovilpatti here on Thursday. The minister further said that unlike DMK people that approached Delhi to get ministerial berth for their relatives, Palaniswami went to Delhi to get relief for the farmers who lost their crops to Burevi cyclone and continuous rains.

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju, who was also in Kovilpatti to inaugurate a cooperative bank branch, an ATM kiosk and a fuel station listed out his achievements as a minister in the last 10 years. “I was called to Poes Garden. Amma (Jayalalithaa) and Chinnamma (Sasikala) were there.

Amma told me if you handle the cooperation department properly, it will bring good name to the government,” he said. When asked whether he is planning to meet VK Sasikala who is ill, he said that everyone was united before the death of Jayalalithaa. He refused to take further questions on Sasikala.

