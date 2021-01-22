Prince of Arcot wishes Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, congratulated Joe Biden, after he was sworn-in as the 46th US President, through the US Consulate General in Chennai.

He also congratulated Kamala Harris, Vice-President, and said that he was delighted to see a person whose mother hailed from India and was a Tamil, serve as Vice-President of the United States.

“May we expect you to reassure the world that USA and its citizens value principles and respect all nations and people, irrespective of caste, colour or religion,” the prince said. The prince added he prays for the bilateral relations between India-US to continue to grow.