Video shows man hurling petrol bomb at jumbo

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two days after a wild elephant died due to lung infection at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), officials have received a video in which the animal is seen being tortured by a man, a resident of Masinagudi, who allegedly threw a petrol bomb on its ear. The incident was recorded by the man’s neighbour on mobile phone.

The attack resulted in a grievous ear injury and severe loss of blood, leading to acute anaemia. The issue had blown up on the social media, and wildlife activists had demanded the forest department to arrest those behind it. The video was shared with the forest officials on Thursday.

“The animal was seen crying in the video and the inhumane activity is just disgusting. It seems that the accused flung the bomb unable to bear the animal’s frequent visits to the area. He is absconding now, but we will arrest him soon,” said KK Kaushal, Field Director of MTR.

He added that the animal died due to the wound on its back, as an infection had formed which extended up to its lung. According to officials, the injury could either be due to an attack by another elephant or piercing of some sharp object on the jumbo’s back.