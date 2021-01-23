50 per cent discount on Maduravoyal-Walajapet section toll to stay till March 11

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Authorities should continue to collect only 50 per cent fee in the two toll plazas on Maduravoyal-Walajapet section of the Bengaluru highway till March 11, said a division bench of the Madras High Court.

The bench also said that the sprucing up of the road is only for the welfare of the public and directed the NHAI to submit a memo on the list of State government officials who are delaying land acquisition for six-laning of highway.

The two-member bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and AA Nakkiran passed the directions on a suo motu plea. The issue pertains to the division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha in 2019 taking up the plea based on a note sent by Justice M Sathyanarayan to the Chief Justice on the poor condition of the highway.

The note suggested that the road might be relaid afresh as per the specifications of the Indian Roads Congress and until then, toll fees not be collected. The bench on Friday even took it to the notice of NHAI authorities that lights, road markings and proper medians have not been provided in the stretch. “How can one even travel safely during the night?” it asked.

Assistant Solicitor General of India G Karthikeyan said, “Immediate action is being taken to close potholes and undertake repair/renewal works. Further, bids were invited on January 15 to carry out operation and maintenance of the Maduravoyal-Sriperumbudur section for Rs 8 crore.” Recording the submissions, the bench directed NHAI to file a memo, for impleading the State government authorities concerned and adjourned the hearing to March 11.