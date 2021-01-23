CM inaugurates Senganthal Park, many other facilities across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday inaugurated many facilities across the State via videoconferencing from the Secretariat. The facilities include Senganthal Park in Chennai, MGR Centenary Social Development Research Centre at the University of Madras, a traditional park at Washermenpet, residential quarters for police personnel and a hostel for law students in Katpadi.

The CM dedicated the Senganthal Park on Avvai Shanmugam Road for public utility. It has been established on 6.83 acres at a cost of Rs 5 crore by the Horticulture department. The park at Washermenpet was set up on 3.80 acres at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The park named after State flower Senganthal (Gloriosa superba) has numerous varieties of trees and flowers, besides 150 palm trees, 34,000 flowering plants, separate enclosures for children, a 2,200 m walking trail, parking lot, toilets and enclosures for practising yoga and sports.

The park at Washermenpet houses numerous varieties of trees and flowers, a gym, indoor and outdoor sports auditoriums, and a hydroponics unit to inculcate the habit of establishing a home garden. The CM also inaugurated the new building for Palani Regional Transport Office in Dindigul district (Rs 3.60 crore) and the office of the motor vehicle inspector at Sulur in Coimbatore district (Rs 1,40 crore).

Besides this, Palaniswami inaugurated 150 residential quarters for police personnel in Erode, at a cost of Rs 22.60 crore. He also declared open various buildings for the police, fire and rescue services and prisons departments built at a cost of Rs 41.23 crore and laid the foundation stone for new buildings for the police in four districts at a cost of Rs 48.03 crore.

Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Chairman and Managing Director MN Manjunatha handed over a cheque of Rs 1.92 crore to the Chief Minister towards the dividend of the corporation for 2019-20. Later, the CM inaugurated the Dr MGR Centenary Memorial Social Development Centre at the University of Madras Complex, established at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Research work on the nutritious noon-meal programme launched by former CM MG Ramachandran, the transformations that took place in the higher education sector during the MGR regime, the schemes implemented during the regime for the welfare of women, the downtrodden and others, MGR’s contribution in public administration would be carried out at the centre.

The CM also inaugurated a new hostel which can accommodate 100 students from government law college at Katpadi in Vellore district, constructed at a cost of Rs .4.27 crore. On the occasion, Palaniswami handed over appointment orders to seven persons who were selected as typists through the TN Public Service Commission for the School Education Department. In all, 197 persons have been recruited for typist posts.