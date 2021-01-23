STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM inaugurates Senganthal Park, many other facilities across TN

The CM dedicated the Senganthal Park on Avvai Shanmugam Road for public utility. It has been established on 6.83 acres at a cost of Rs 5 crore by the Horticulture department.

Published: 23rd January 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the media in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday inaugurated many facilities across the State via videoconferencing from the Secretariat. The facilities include Senganthal Park in Chennai, MGR Centenary Social Development Research Centre at the University of Madras, a traditional park at Washermenpet, residential quarters for police personnel and a hostel for law students in Katpadi.

The CM dedicated the Senganthal Park on Avvai Shanmugam Road for public utility. It has been established on 6.83 acres at a cost of Rs 5 crore by the Horticulture department.  The park at Washermenpet was set up on 3.80 acres at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The park named after State flower Senganthal (Gloriosa superba) has numerous varieties of trees and flowers, besides 150 palm trees, 34,000 flowering plants, separate enclosures for children, a 2,200 m walking trail, parking lot, toilets and enclosures for practising yoga and sports. 

The park at Washermenpet houses numerous varieties of trees and flowers, a gym, indoor and outdoor sports auditoriums, and a hydroponics unit to inculcate the habit of establishing a home garden. The CM also inaugurated the new building for Palani Regional Transport Office in Dindigul district (Rs 3.60 crore) and the office of the motor vehicle inspector at Sulur in Coimbatore district (Rs 1,40 crore). 

Besides this, Palaniswami inaugurated 150 residential quarters for police personnel in Erode, at a cost of Rs 22.60 crore. He also declared open various buildings for the police, fire and rescue services and prisons departments built at a cost of Rs 41.23 crore and laid the foundation stone for new buildings for the police in four districts at a cost of Rs 48.03 crore.

Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Chairman and Managing Director MN Manjunatha handed over a cheque of Rs 1.92 crore to the Chief Minister towards the dividend of the corporation for 2019-20. Later, the CM inaugurated the Dr MGR Centenary Memorial Social Development Centre at the University of Madras Complex, established at a cost of Rs 5 crore. 

 Research work on the nutritious noon-meal programme launched by former CM MG Ramachandran, the transformations that took place in the higher education sector during the MGR regime, the schemes implemented during the regime for the welfare of women, the downtrodden and others, MGR’s contribution in public administration would be carried out at the centre.

The CM also inaugurated a new hostel which can accommodate 100 students from government law college at Katpadi in Vellore district, constructed at a cost of Rs .4.27 crore. On the occasion, Palaniswami handed over appointment orders to seven persons who were selected as typists through the TN Public Service Commission for the School Education Department. In all, 197 persons have been recruited for typist posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp