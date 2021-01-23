Covid vaccination: Puducherry health department forms grievance panel

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Department of Health and Family Welfare Service (DHFWS) has constituted a three-member grievance redressal team to clear the doubts about Covid vaccine in the Union territory.

Director (DHFWS) Dr. Mohan Kumar in a circular here on Saturday said the team comprises of Dr. Premnath, Dr. Manimozhi and Dr. Surendran. Any person who has any doubts about the vaccination can call the doctors from 9 AM to 5 PM. Round the clock clarifications can also be obtained on toll-free number 104, Dr. Mohan Kumar said.

Any wrong message getting circulated in social media about the vaccination should be reported to the toll-free number 104, he added.

Dr. Mohan Kumar further said that both the vaccines are safe and immunogenic as the National Regulator Authority has certified. However, it had been reported that unfounded and misleading rumours are circulating in the social media creating doubts about the safety and efficacy of these vaccines. Such rumours are punishable under the IPC and Disaster Management Act.

It may be noted that the response of the health workers in the Union territory towards the vaccination programme was not encouraging.