EPS meets industrialists in Coimbatore with poll assurances

COIMBATORE: The State government’s outstanding performance in handling law & order is the reason why it’s a pioneer in industrial development, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday. He was addressing a gathering during an interaction with industrialists and Traders Associations of Coimbatore.

“The government has been giving primary importance to development of agriculture and industries, which are the reasons for development of our State. The government considers agriculture and industry as its two eyes. We ensured that water reaches tail end of the water channels in Delta districts which has made it possible to increase the paddy production to 32.40 lakh metric tons from 23 lakh metric tons in the five years. Similarly, the government attracted investment of up to Rs 3.5 lakh crore by bringing in 304 industries through an industrial meet in January, 2019 in Chennai,” he said.

Palaniswami pointed out that despite the State being in the clutches of Covid-19 pandemic, the government attracted Rs 60,000 crore industrial investments in 2020. He said that the development happened due to best administration of law and order by the government. Citing frequent power cuts during the DMK rule between 2006-2011, he said that the government has facilitated uninterrupted power supply to industries from 2011 and that has been a main reason for the development of industrial sector.

While appreciating Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani’s role in the development of infrastructure in Coimbatore, he said that he is a role model for other ministers in implementing developmental schemes for their cities. Listing out implementation of road projects such as western ring road project, flyover bridges in the arterial roads in the city and expansion of Mettupalayam Road, he said that the government has executed these projects in the last five years.

While speaking in the event, Minister SP Velumani pointed out that the Chief Minister Palaniswami, in just five years, has implemented projects that might have taken 50 years to complete. He appealed to industrialists to provide their support to the government as it strives for betterment of industrial sector for five more years.