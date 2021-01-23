EPS, OPS review poll works with functionaries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday reviewed the AIADMK’s preparations for the ensuing Assembly elections with district secretaries and State Ministers.

The meeting at the AIADMK headquarters lasted for about 30 minutes. Sources said the meeting discussed the arrangements to be made for the opening of the memorial for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Marina on January 27. Besides, both leaders urged the party functionaries to work hard to better the party’s performance than the 2016 Assembly elections.

Later, Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and senior functionaries of the party held a separate meeting. After this, all of them visited the Jayalalithaa memorial and offered floral tributes to the late leader and expedited the final works there. Palaniswami is campaigning in Coimbatore district on Saturday and Sunday and he reached Coimbatore on Friday night.