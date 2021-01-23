STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS review poll works with functionaries

Besides, both leaders urged the party functionaries to work hard to better the party’s performance than the 2016 Assembly elections. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Depuy CM O Panneerselvam and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Depuy CM O Panneerselvam and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday reviewed the AIADMK’s preparations for the ensuing Assembly elections with district secretaries and State Ministers.

The meeting at the AIADMK headquarters lasted for about 30 minutes. Sources said the meeting discussed the arrangements to be made for the opening of the memorial for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Marina on January 27. Besides, both leaders urged the party functionaries to work hard to better the party’s performance than the 2016 Assembly elections.

 Later, Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and senior functionaries of the party held a separate meeting.  After this, all of them visited the Jayalalithaa memorial and offered floral tributes to the late leader and expedited the final works there. Palaniswami is campaigning in Coimbatore district on Saturday and Sunday and he reached Coimbatore on Friday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam AIADMK TN assembly elections TN Assembly polls
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp