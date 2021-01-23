Tamil Nadu man hires history-sheeter for Rs 500 to kill dog, both arrested

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Sellur police arrested two people for brutally killing a dog here on Saturday.

According to police, the suspects were identified as K Muthu Saravanan and S Vimalraj. The incident took place at Sivagami Street in Sellur.

Saravanan had reportedly hired Vimalraj, who is a history sheeter, for Rs 500 to kill the dog, as it was constantly chasing him when he crossed the area every day.

On Thursday afternoon, Vimalraj brutally killed the animal by beating it repeatedly with a wooden log. Footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Village Administrative Officer of Madurai North, Muthumozhi, the duo were booked under Sections 429 of Indian Penal Code, read with Section 11 (i) (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960 and arrested. Further investigation is on.