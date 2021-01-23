Yet to decide on holding Gram Sabhas on Jan 26, govt tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that it is yet to decide whether to hold Gram Sabha meetings on January 26. The court was hearing a plea moved by DMK principal secretary KN Nehru and MNM leader AG Mourya seeking conduct of the meetings.

“On October 2, the Collectors suddenly cancelled the Grama Sabhas,” counsel Vijayan Subramanian argued for the petitioner. State Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the State is yet to decide on holding meetings and sought time to file report. Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the State to file its response on the petition in two weeks.

HC orders notice to Udhayanidhi

Chennai: Madras HC on Friday ordered notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin on a civil suit by Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, who claimed that Udhaynidhi made remarks alleging his involvement in the Pollachi rape scandal.