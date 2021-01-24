STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Corruption will soar if DMK wins, says EPS

He said that 13 former DMK ministers are facing corruption charges against them. “Their government also has a history of being dissolved due to corruption.

Published: 24th January 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: “All your valuable lands will no longer be yours if the DMK comes back to power. They would all go into the hands of DMK men,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami cautioned the public while addressing a massive gathering in Coimbatore on Saturday. Palaniswami is on a two-day election campaign in the city.

He said that 13 former DMK ministers are facing corruption charges against them. “Their government also has a history of being dissolved due to corruption. It is, hence, ironic that DMK chief MK Stalin met with the Governor and submitted a report, with baseless allegations against AIADMK ministers,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that Stalin, in his report, had mentioned that there was misappropriation of Rs 450 crore in the implementation of Tirunelveli-Tenkasi road project. However, in reality, the tender process had been cancelled and a new tender was yet to be floated, Palaniswami said, adding: “I leave it to you to judge Stalin’s honesty.” 

The CM also challenged Stalin to face him in an open debate on the corruption charges against the government. Listing out the AIADMK government’s achievements in the past five years, he said that he did not indulge in levelling baseless charges like Stalin, instead had let his work do the talking.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami interacting with Muslim Jamaat
leaders in Coimbatore on Saturday

‘Despite having many MPs, DMK did nothing for people’

Some of the achievements highlighted by the Chief Minister include maintenance of law and order in the State, industrial and infrastructure developments, implementation of horizontal reservation for government school students in medical admission, surplus electricity production in the State, efficient management of drinking water supply and better management of Covid-19.

‘You were cheated in 2019’
During his campaign at Selvapuram, the CM said, “You were cheated during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Despite having a majority of MPs in the Parliament, they did nothing for the people. Despite Stalin holding the municipal administration portfolio during the DMK regime, they did not get any awards due to the lack of governance.”

Palaniswami also pointed out that his government had won awards from the Centre. Later in the day, the Chief Minister addressed another gathering at Kuniyamuthur, where he accused Stalin of playing dynasty politics. He elaborated on how he became the Chief Minister of the State from being a cadre-level person, and made an appeal to the public to put an end to DMK’s dynasty politics.

EPS challenges Stalin to debate
CM Palaniswami challenged Stalin to face him in an open debate on the corruption charges against the government

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK MK Stalin TN assembly elections TN Assembly polls
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp