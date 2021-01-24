STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 569 new cases, 7 deaths in Tamil Nadu; five more test positive for UK variant

Perambalur, Kallakurichi and Ariyalur reported zero cases, and 19 districts reported less than 10 cases on the day.

Published: 24th January 2021 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

A maksed man takes a selfie during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Republic Day in Chennai. (Photo | Sri Loganathan, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 569 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Sunday taking the tally to 8,34,740 and toll to 12,316. Five more people in the state have tested positive for the UK variant of the coronavirus

Of the five, three had returned from the UK, while the other two were their contacts. Earlier, four people, including three who had returned from the UK and one of their contacts, tested positive for the UK variant, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

The samples of the UK returnees had been sent to Instem lab in Bengaluru, for genome sequencing. The bulletin said that of the nine persons, seven had tested negative for the virus in a repeat RT-PCR test and had been discharged and placed under home quarantine as per the SOP. Two patients are under observation in hospital isolation. In all, the samples of 46 COVID patients had been sent for genome sequencing to date. Of the 46, 26 were from UK returnees and 20 samples from their contacts. While nine were found to have the UK variant, the results of 11 samples are awaited. 

Meanwhile, Chennai reported 168 cases on the day. Chennai's neighbouring districts of  Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 40 cases, 23 and 22 cases respectively. Perambalur, Kallakurichi and Ariyalur reported zero cases, and 19 districts reported less than 10 cases on the day.

Among those who tested positive are three passengers who arrived in the State from Karnataka by road. The State tested 62,619 samples and 62,405 people on the day. After 642 people were discharged,the State had 4,904 active cases.

According to the media bulletin, deaths were reported from only six districts. While Coimbatore reported two deaths, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Tiruvallur and Tiruppur reported one death each. For the first time in several months, Chennai reported zero deaths on the day.

All of the deceased had comorbid conditions and were above the age of 68.

