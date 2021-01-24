DMK reserves Royapuram segment, Minister dares Stalin to enter the ring

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday reserved Royapuram constituency for itself, with regard to the Assembly elections even before seat-sharing talks have begun among the alliance parties. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said that Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar will lose deposit in the upcoming elections.

In reply, Jayakumar dared DMK president MK Stalin to contest against him from the constituency.

Bharathi said the DMK would not give Royapuram to any alliance party this time. Participating in an agitation in Royapuram, Bharathi said Jayakumar had failed to provide even basic amenities in the constituency.

“Jayakumar won two times because the DMK committed a mistake by giving Royapuram constituency to the Congress party. This time, the DMK will keep this constituency and even an ordinary DMK cadre will win the elections from here.”

Later, talking to reporters, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar said, “Royapuram constituency people have elected me five times and for the sixth time too, they will elect me. I challenge the DMK president to contest against me in Royapuram if he has the guts.”